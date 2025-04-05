GK Question: How Many Bills Passed In The Budget Session 2025 By Both Houses Of Parliament?

Spanning from January 31 to April 4, the session was split into two parts, allowing for the detailed examination of Demands for Grants by Department-related Standing Committees during the recess between February 13 and March 10.

The Budget Session of Parliament for 2025 concluded on April 4, wrapping up a packed legislative calendar with notable productivity in both Houses. Spanning from January 31 to April 4, the session was split into two parts, allowing for the detailed examination of Demands for Grants by Department-related Standing Committees during the recess between February 13 and March 10.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, along with Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Dr. L. Murugan, addressed a press conference at the end of the session. Rijiju reported that the session witnessed a total of 26 sittings—9 in the first leg and 17 in the second.

The session commenced with President Droupadi Murmu’s joint address to Parliament under Article 87(1), setting the legislative agenda for the year. The Motion of Thanks on her address sparked extensive discussions in both Houses, with over 240 members participating—far exceeding the allotted time.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2025–26 on February 1. The ensuing general discussion engaged Lok Sabha for over 16 hours and Rajya Sabha for nearly 18 hours, reflecting strong parliamentary involvement. Debates on the Demands for Grants focused on ministries like Railways, Jal Shakti, and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare in Lok Sabha, while Rajya Sabha examined the functioning of Education, Health & Family Welfare, Railways, and Home Affairs ministries.

Several important financial bills were cleared during the session, including multiple Appropriation Bills, the Finance Bill, and specific grant-related bills for the state of Manipur. These were all passed before the fiscal deadline of March 31.

How Many Bills Passed By Both The Parliament Houses?

Legislative output was impressive, with 11 bills introduced—10 in Lok Sabha and one in Rajya Sabha. Parliament passed 16 bills in total, including key legislations like the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill. Other notable bills passed included the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which modernizes waqf property management, and the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill aimed at expanding cooperative sector education.

Here’s the breakdown:

5. Bills Passed by Both Houses.

The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2025

The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025

The Appropriation Bill, 2025

The Manipur Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2025

The Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Boilers Bill, 2025

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Appropriation Bill (3), 2025

The Finance Bill, 2025.

The “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University Bill, 2025

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025

The Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025.

Among the newly passed bills, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill stood out for its comprehensive approach to national and state-level disaster preparedness. Meanwhile, the Immigration and Foreigners Bill seeks to simplify travel and visa regulations, while the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill introduces reforms to enhance governance and customer convenience in public sector banks.

