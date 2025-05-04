Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
GK Question: In Whose Independence Did India Help?

India’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was deeply rooted in anti-colonial ideals, and the country actively supported several nations in their struggle for freedom.

India, after gaining its own hard-fought independence in 1947, emerged not just as a new sovereign nation but as a vocal supporter of decolonization and liberation movements across Asia and Africa. India’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was deeply rooted in anti-colonial ideals, and the country actively supported several nations in their struggle for freedom.

Support to Bangladesh’s Liberation (1971)

Among the most significant contributions India made was to the independence of Bangladesh in 1971. Formerly known as East Pakistan, Bangladesh was subjected to political and military repression by West Pakistan (now Pakistan). The crisis escalated into a genocide, with millions of Bengali civilians killed and nearly 10 million refugees fleeing to India.

India, under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, extended diplomatic, humanitarian, and ultimately military support to the Bengali nationalist movement led by the Mukti Bahini. On December 3, 1971, after Pakistan launched airstrikes on Indian airbases, India officially entered the war. Within two weeks, Indian forces, alongside Mukti Bahini fighters, defeated the Pakistani army. On December 16, 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent nation.

India was the first country to recognize Bangladesh’s independence, and its military intervention remains one of the most decisive examples of its role in supporting a neighbor’s freedom.

Other Global Contributions

India also extended moral and diplomatic support to Namibia, South Africa, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka during their respective struggles:

  • Indonesia (1947–1949): India supported Indonesia’s fight against Dutch colonial rule, providing diplomatic backing and opposing Dutch actions in the United Nations.
  • South Africa: India was one of the first countries to impose trade sanctions against apartheid South Africa and actively supported the African National Congress led by Nelson Mandela.
  • Namibia: India consistently advocated for Namibia’s independence from South African occupation at the United Nations and other international platforms.

India’s support for other nations’ independence was grounded in its own colonial experience and a broader commitment to justice and sovereignty. Whether through military aid, diplomatic pressure, or global advocacy, India played a pivotal role in helping shape the freedom stories of other nations—most notably Bangladesh.

Six Bangladeshi Women Held In Delhi For Illegal Stay
India’s Forex Reserves

India’s Forex Reserves Rise By USD 1.98 Billion To USD 688.13 Billion In April 25...
A Central Reserve Police

‘Permission Was Granted By CRPF’: CRPF Jawan to Challenge Dismissal Over Marriage to Pakistani Woman
newsx

Student Of 11 Standard Expelled For Removing Pakistan Flags From Road
Former Maldivian Foreign

‘India Deserves An Apology’: Why Has Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Accused President Muizzu?
DRDO Just Launched a Mass

DRDO Just Launched a Massive Floating Platform—It Reached 17 km Into the Stratosphere: WATCH
