GK Question: This River In Assam Is The ONLY Male River In India, It Has 3 Names

While most rivers in India are traditionally regarded as feminine and honored as mother figures, the Brahmaputra stands out as an exception. Its name, meaning “son of Brahma,” identifies it as a male river, deviating from the usual cultural perception.

Unlike most rivers, the Brahmaputra is associated with masculinity due to its name, which translates to “son of Brahma,” referring to the Hindu deity. Other Male Rivers: While the Brahmaputra is the most widely recognized male river, the Son River is another example occasionally considered masculine in certain contexts.

Yarlung Tsangpo (Tibet) – The river originates from the Angsi Glacier in Tibet and is known as the Yarlung Tsangpo. In Tibetan, “Tsangpo” means “purifier,” and the river holds religious significance in Buddhist culture. Brahmaputra (India) – As the river enters Arunachal Pradesh and Assam in India, it is called the Brahmaputra, meaning “Son of Brahma” in Sanskrit. It is one of the few major rivers in the world with a masculine name and plays a crucial role in the ecosystem and economy of Northeast India. Jamuna (Bangladesh) – When the river enters Bangladesh, it is referred to as the Jamuna. It merges with the Ganges (Padma) and later the Meghna before flowing into the Bay of Bengal. The Jamuna is one of the widest rivers in the world and is essential for agriculture and transportation in Bangladesh.

The Brahmaputra River is not just a water body but a lifeline for millions, shaping civilizations and supporting biodiversity across its course.

