Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv

GK Question: Which Place In India Receives The Highest Rianfall?

This location experiences the highest annual rainfall in the country and is also regarded as the wettest place on Earth.

When asked about the place in India that receives the highest rainfall, many people assume the answer is Cherrapunji. However, the actual title of India’s wettest place goes to Mawsynram, a small village in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district. This location experiences the highest annual rainfall in the country and is also regarded as the wettest place on Earth.

Mawsynram: India’s Rainfall Champion

Mawsynram receives an average annual rainfall of approximately 11,871 millimeters (467.4 inches), making it the wettest inhabited place on the planet. The village is located about 60 kilometers from Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, and is surrounded by lush green hills, waterfalls, and misty landscapes due to its constant heavy rainfall.

Why Does Mawsynram Receive So Much Rain?

The excessive rainfall in Mawsynram is due to its geographical location and weather patterns:

  • Monsoon Winds: The region is directly in the path of the Southwest Monsoon winds, which carry a huge amount of moisture from the Bay of Bengal.
  • Topography: The Khasi Hills act as a natural barrier, forcing moisture-laden clouds to rise. As the clouds ascend, they cool down and condense rapidly, causing heavy rainfall.
  • Continuous Rainfall: Mawsynram experiences rainfall almost throughout the year, with the heaviest downpours occurring between June and September.

Record-Breaking Rainfall

Mawsynram holds the Guinness World Record for the highest annual rainfall ever recorded in a calendar year. In 1985, it received a staggering 26,471 mm (1,042.2 inches) of rain, the most ever documented anywhere in the world.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How is Mawsynram Different from Cherrapunji?

Cherrapunji, another well-known location in Meghalaya, also experiences extremely high rainfall. However, Mawsynram surpasses it in average annual rainfall, making it officially the wettest place in India and the world.

While both locations receive relentless showers, Mawsynram holds the edge due to its slightly higher elevation and favorable cloud formation conditions.

Despite the extreme weather, Mawsynram is home to a small, resilient population. People living here have adapted by using thick grass roofs to minimize the sound of heavy rainfall. Additionally, locals use traditional techniques to divert excess rainwater and prevent flooding.

So, if you ever find yourself in Meghalaya and want to experience India’s wettest location, make sure to visit Mawsynram, not Cherrapunji! It’s a place where the rain never seems to stop, offering a truly mesmerizing experience for nature lovers.

Also Read: GK Question: This River In Assam Is The ONLY Male River In India, It Has 3 Names

Filed under

GK Question Highest Rainfall In India

Pete Hegseth faces scruti

Who Is Jennifer Rauchet? Pete Hegseth Under Scrutiny For Bringing Wife To Sensitive Military Meetings
Is Trump’s Tariff a Thr

Is Trump’s Tariff a Threat to India and Other Emerging Economies?
A powerful 7.7-magnitude

Myanmar Earthquake: Scientists Explain Why It Was So Deadly
newsx

GK Question: Which Place In India Receives The Highest Rianfall?
By 2027, Digital To Be A

By 2027, Digital To Be A Major Player In Indian Media Revenue: FICCI-EY Report
newsx

Meat Shops To Remain Shut In Navratri For The First Time
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Jennifer Rauchet? Pete Hegseth Under Scrutiny For Bringing Wife To Sensitive Military Meetings

Who Is Jennifer Rauchet? Pete Hegseth Under Scrutiny For Bringing Wife To Sensitive Military Meetings

Is Trump’s Tariff a Threat to India and Other Emerging Economies?

Is Trump’s Tariff a Threat to India and Other Emerging Economies?

Myanmar Earthquake: Scientists Explain Why It Was So Deadly

Myanmar Earthquake: Scientists Explain Why It Was So Deadly

By 2027, Digital To Be A Major Player In Indian Media Revenue: FICCI-EY Report

By 2027, Digital To Be A Major Player In Indian Media Revenue: FICCI-EY Report

Meat Shops To Remain Shut In Navratri For The First Time

Meat Shops To Remain Shut In Navratri For The First Time

Entertainment

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Lifestyle

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock