GK Question: Which Place In India Receives The Highest Rianfall?

When asked about the place in India that receives the highest rainfall, many people assume the answer is Cherrapunji. However, the actual title of India’s wettest place goes to Mawsynram, a small village in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district. This location experiences the highest annual rainfall in the country and is also regarded as the wettest place on Earth.

Mawsynram: India’s Rainfall Champion

Mawsynram receives an average annual rainfall of approximately 11,871 millimeters (467.4 inches), making it the wettest inhabited place on the planet. The village is located about 60 kilometers from Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, and is surrounded by lush green hills, waterfalls, and misty landscapes due to its constant heavy rainfall.

Why Does Mawsynram Receive So Much Rain?

The excessive rainfall in Mawsynram is due to its geographical location and weather patterns:

Monsoon Winds: The region is directly in the path of the Southwest Monsoon winds, which carry a huge amount of moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

Topography: The Khasi Hills act as a natural barrier, forcing moisture-laden clouds to rise. As the clouds ascend, they cool down and condense rapidly, causing heavy rainfall.

Continuous Rainfall: Mawsynram experiences rainfall almost throughout the year, with the heaviest downpours occurring between June and September.

Record-Breaking Rainfall

Mawsynram holds the Guinness World Record for the highest annual rainfall ever recorded in a calendar year. In 1985, it received a staggering 26,471 mm (1,042.2 inches) of rain, the most ever documented anywhere in the world.

How is Mawsynram Different from Cherrapunji?

Cherrapunji, another well-known location in Meghalaya, also experiences extremely high rainfall. However, Mawsynram surpasses it in average annual rainfall, making it officially the wettest place in India and the world.

While both locations receive relentless showers, Mawsynram holds the edge due to its slightly higher elevation and favorable cloud formation conditions.

Despite the extreme weather, Mawsynram is home to a small, resilient population. People living here have adapted by using thick grass roofs to minimize the sound of heavy rainfall. Additionally, locals use traditional techniques to divert excess rainwater and prevent flooding.

So, if you ever find yourself in Meghalaya and want to experience India’s wettest location, make sure to visit Mawsynram, not Cherrapunji! It’s a place where the rain never seems to stop, offering a truly mesmerizing experience for nature lovers.

