GLPC announces 243 vacancies: The Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Ltd. (GLPC) recently invited applicants for the recruitment of Computer Operator, Accountant & Assistant HR post. Candidates can apply for the post from the date of advertisement publication (05 August 2019).

Before applying for the post, candidates must go through all the information provided on the official website of GLPC. Candidates must know, to apply for the post they must have 10th, 12 the degree with a professional course in Computers. The candidates have to submit their documents with a passport size photographs and attested copy of there documents.

GLPC Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 243

Computer Operator – 239

Accountant – 2

Assistant HR – 2

Eligibility Criteria for Computer Operator, Accountant & Assistant HR Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Computer Operator – Candidates must hold a degree in ITI COPA

Accountant – To apply for the accountant post candidates must hold a Graduate degree

Assistant HR – To apply for the Assistants HR post candidates must hold a Graduate degree

The Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company (GLPC) is an executive arm of Mission Mangalam and had been registeres in 1956 under the companies act. The main objective of GLPC is to Empower the Poor by organizing them into SHGs/Federations/other Collectives, to ensuring access to Financial Services, Augmenting existing livelihoods and enhancing incomes, to explore livelihood opportunities for poor through newer ventures in the rural service sector, and to Develop inclusive value chains.

