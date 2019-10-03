GMAC NMAT 2019: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is going to close the application process for the NMAT 2019 examination. Check details.

GMAC NMAT 2019: The registration for NMAT is going to be closed by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) today on September 3, 2019. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the same are required to apply before 5:00 PM today. All the candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the NMAT 2019, nmat.org.in.

In order to register and apply, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter all the required details. After registering on the portal, all the candidates will receive a user ID and password Email ID provided at the time of registration.

Steps to apply for GMAC NMAT 2019 examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NMAT, nmat.org.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying register now present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the required details in the mentioned fields including email ID and mobile number.

Step 5: You will get a mail containing your ID and password in order to make a login. ‘

Step 6: Enter the ID and password in the mentioned fields.

Step 7: Tap the submit button to make a login.

Step 8: Fill the application form and verify all details thoroughly.

Step 9: Scan and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 10: Tap the submit button to complete the application process.

Step 11: You will get a confirmation message of successful submission of the form.

Step 12: Download the confirmation page’s image.

Step 13: Take a print out of the confirmation message’s page and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

According to the schedule, the GMAC NMAT 2019 examination registration and application process without late fee charges ends today. Candidates who still wish to apply for the GMAC NMAT 2019 exam can apply with a late fee from October 4 to October 14, 2019.

