Students can apply for undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the Guru Nanak Dev University. The university is offering admissions in various subjects at the PG level. Students who are interested in getting admission can apply on the official website @gndu.ac.in.

The admission process in Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar has started for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Students can apply for the programs at the official website @gndu.ac.in.The last date for registration is June 21, June 25, July 1, July 4 and July 22. However, the university has maintained that admissions in most courses will be based on merit. The university has also notified that the courses including agriculture, biotechnology, botanical and environmental science, MCA in computer science, MCA in FYIC, history, Hindi, and Guru Nanak Studies, etc will be based on entrance tests that are scheduled to begin from July 1 and will conclude on July 11.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website @gndu.ac.in

step 2: On the homepage, click on admissions

Step 3: Click on sign-up

Step 4: Complete the registration process by entering email id, mobile number, name, Aadhar number

Step:5: Upload scanned photograph and signature.

Step 6: Apply for the course

Step 7: Make payment

For the candidates who want to apply for the regional courses will have to do separately at their respective websites. For Jalandhar campus, students need to apply through official website @gndurcjal.in.

For the Gurdaspur campus, students can apply on the official @gndurcgsp.in. For Fattu Dhinga campus, students can apply on the official website @gndurcspl.in

Fee:

The university has notified that the fee for the general category is Rs 1200. For the ST/ST category, the fee is Rs 600. Meanwhile, the fee can be paid online or at the university counter. The fee is non-refundable.

Students who are interested to get admission in any of the affiliated colleges of Guru Nanak Dev University at other located places can apply for the course at the official website of the colleges. The selection of the candidates will be based on the eligibility criteria put forth by the affiliated college. The fee is non-refundable in the colleges too.

