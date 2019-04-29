Candidates, who have appeared in the Goa 12th board exam 2019, can check and download their results from gbshse.org by following these simple steps.

Goa 12th Results 2019: GBSHSE to declare Class 12 results on April 30 @ gbshse.org; here’s how to check

Goa Board Class 12 Results 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the Class 12 board results 2019 on its official website gbshse.org at 11 am on Tuesday, April 30. Candidates, who have appeared in the Goa 12th board exam 2019, can check and download their results from gbshse.org by following these simple steps.

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Goa Board 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GBSHSE @ gbshse.org

Step 2: Click on the link saying GBSHSE Class 12th Result 2019 on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number to view the results

Step 4: Goa Board 12th Result 2019 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check, download and take a print out for further reference.

In addition to Goa Board’s gbshse.org website, candidates can also check the results @ indiaresults.com, examresults.com and schools9.com. The Goa Board 12th examination 2019 was conducted between March 5 and 26.

About the Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education:

The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is mandated to conduct the secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state. GBSHSE was established on May 27, 1975, under The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975.

