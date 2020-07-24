Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the SSC or class 10 result for the year 2020 on July 28 at 4.30 p.m. Know all the related details here

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to release the results of class 10 on its official website gbshse.gov.in. The Goa board will declare the result on July 28 at 4.30 pm. The GBSHSE SSC exams 2020 were conducted from April 2 to April 6. This year the results got delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Almost a month went into the correction of answer sheets as extra precautions were taken.

This year a total of 19,676 students appeared in the GBSHSE class 10th exams. The information about the date and time of the result was shared by the GBSHSE Chairman Ramkrishna Samant. To check the result, students will require to enter their Seat numbers or their names.

Check GBSHSE SSC Result 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website of the Goa Board, gbshse.gov.in.

2. Click on the link to results and a login menu will appear on the screen.

3. Key in the login credentials, using the information mentioned on your admit card.

4. Click on the Get Results button.

5. Your result will appear before you with your subject-wise marks.

6. Save and print your result for future reference.

Also read: JEE Mains 2020: HRD ministry relaxes eligibility criteria for admission into NITs and other CFTIs

Also read: AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband for tracking, monitoring Covid-19 suspects

The new academic session is likely to not start before September 2020. Generally, the GBSHSE 10th Results are released in the last week of the month of May. The nationwide lockdown that had been implemented as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus has affected the conduct of exams and the result declaration.

In the year 2019, a total of 18,684 students appeared for GBSHSE Class 10th exams. 17, 258 students passed the exams and the pass percentage was recorded at 92.47 per cent. Girls outperformed boys last year with a marginal difference in the pass percentage. The pass percentage of girls was 92.64 per cent while that of boys was 92.31 per cent.

Also read: Tamil Nadu cancels all semester exams, barring final year

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App