Goa Board 12th Result 2019 Date Time: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is all set to declare the Goa 12th board results 2019. According to the reports, the Goa Board 12th Result 2019 will be declared tomorrow at 11 am. The Goa 12th board results 2019 will be published on the official website of GBSHSE’s website @ gbshse.org. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download their result by simply following the steps mentioned below.

The Goa Board 12th examination 2019 was conducted between March 5, 2019 to March 26, 2019. The candidates who have been waiting eagerly for the result can also check it on the third party websites @ indiaresults.com, examresults.com, schools9.com. Earlier, the bank, logic, computer science, co-operation examinations were also postponed due to demise of then Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parikar.

Follow these simple steps to check and download the Goa Board 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education @ gbshse.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads GBSHSE Class 12th Result 2019

Step 3: Log in

Step 4: Your Goa Board 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen now

Step 5: Check, download and take a print out for further reference.

The reports say that candidates can also check their answer sheets once the result is declared. For more details on the Goa Board 12th Result 2019 Date Time, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Goa Board @ gbshse.org or they can log in to NewsX.com for more jobs, exam, admit cards related stories.

About the Goa Board:

The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is the main state board of education in the Indian state of Goa, which conducts the secondary and higher secondary education examination. GBSHSE was established on May 27, 1975 under The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975.

