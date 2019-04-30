Goa Board 12th Result 2019: GBSHSE has declared the Class 12th examination results on its official website today, April 30, 2019. All the candidates can now avail their Goa Board 12th Results 2019 through the Goa Board official website. This year, girls have outperformed the boys in Goa Board 12th Exam 2019.

Goa Board 12th Result 2019: The Goa Board has released the GBSHSE HSSC Results 2019 for more than 7 thousand students through its official website – gbshse.org . According to reports, the overall pass percentage of the 12th Board Exam 2019 is recorded to be 89.5%. Female students have outperformed the male students in the Goa Board Class 12 examination this year. Reportedly, 6940 boys out of the total 7985 have cleared the Goa 12th Board examination while out of the total 8967 appearing girl students, 8447 have cleared the examination this year.

Students can also check the results through their mobile phones by sending an SMS. Students need to type – ‘RESULTGOA12<space>ROLLNO’ and send it to 56263 to avail the Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019. The Board had earlier, released the GBSHSE Class 12 board exam result 2018 on 10 May through various official websites of the Board such as boardresults.com and Goa.shiksha, and ghshse.gov.in.

How to check Goa Board 12th Result 2019?

Visit the official website of the Goa Board as mentioned above or log into any result websites

Click on the link for results on the homepage of the website

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, fill in the details like roll number of the candidate in the examination

Submit and check the result online

Download and take a print out of the result sheet for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to check and download the Goa Board 12th Result 2019: gbshse.org

