Goa Board 12th Result 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE is all set to declare the Goa Board Class 12 Results 2019 on April 30, this year. The Goa Board confirmed the release date of GBSHSE Results 2019 for Class 12 on its official website i.e. gbshse.gov.in. Last year, Goa Board released the Class 12 results on April 28, 2018. In 2018, around 26,000 students appeared for the examination. It is noted that similar number of candidates are expected to have registered for the examination in 2019. The Goa Board will declare the official website at 11:00 am.

Steps to check the Goa Board Class 12 Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education i.e. gbshse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Goa Board 12th Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your required details including the roll number/ registration number.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your GBSHSE Class 12 Results 2019 and take a print out for future reference.

Note: Students can also check their GBSHSE 12 Results 2019 on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

