Goa Board class 10th result 2019 declared @ gbshse.org: The class 12th results have been declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on the official website gbshse.org. Interested students can know their result through the official website. There are other websites also such as results.nic.in and examresults.net through which students can check their result. The Goa Board class 12th examination was held from March 5 to March 26, 2019.

In the year 2019, around 17,893 students appeared the Goa Board Class 12 examination whereas, in the previous year 2018, almost 18,500 students had appeared for the examination. Out of which, 9,667 were girls and 8,832 were boys.

Goa Board class 10th result 2019: Stream-wise performance

This year, commerce stream has topped as compared with Science and Arts stream students. The commerce students secured a pass percentage with 91.86 per cent. Science stream stood at second with a pass percentage of 91.76 per cent. Arts stream is ranked at third position with 87.73 per cent. The pass percentage for the vocational stream was at 84.45 per cent.

Goa Board SSLC class 10th result 2019: Number of students appeared, passed and failed

Overall, a total of 17,829 students appeared in the examination. Out of which, 15,616 students passed the examination while 2,210 students had failed in the examination.

Goa Board SSLC class 10th result 2019: Girls outperform boys

This year, girls outperform boys with pass percentage of 91.97%. For the Goa board’s Class 12 exam, out of 7,985 boys who appeared in the examination, 6,940 passed with a pass percentage of 86.91 per cent.

Among a total of appeared 8,967 girls, 8,447 girls passed the HSSC exam with a pass percentage of 91.97 per cent.

Of the 17,893 students who appeared for the exams, 15,187 passed, while 2,210 failed, which brings an overall pass percentage of 89.59 per cent. Pass percentage in 2018 stands at 85.53 per cent.

Steps to check your Goa Board HSSC Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘GBSHSE 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: Click on the tab ‘GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019’

Step 4: Enter the necessary details. Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC result and take a print out for future reference

