Goa Board class 12th Result 2019 declared: GBSHSE 12th Result 2019 has been declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on the official website ghshse.gov.in. The students can check the result through the official website. There is also an alternative way to check the result through SMS.

Goa Board class 12th Result 2019 declared: GBSHSE 12th Result 2019 has been declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on the official website gbshse.org. The students can check the result through the official website. The Goa Board Class 12 examination was conducted from March 5 to March 26. If the website doesn’t work properly and cause inconvenience due to high traffic, they can check it through other websites such as results.nic.in and examresults.net.

Around 17,893 students appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 examination in the year 2019. In 2018, almost 18,500 students appeared for the exam. Out of which, 9,667 were girls and 8,832 were boys.

Goa Board class 12th result 2019: Check your result through SMS

Candidates can check their result through SMS alert also. There are an SMS and an email facility provided by The Goa Board for the candidates to know your result.

To get the 12th Goa Result 2019 via SMS or an email format, the candidates can complete the ‘pre-register for board result’ process. This can be done after entering the required details at GBSHSE’s official website.

Once the details get corrected, filled and accepted, the candidates will receive the Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 as a SMS and an email. This can be received at your registered phone number and email id.

Goa HSSC Results 2019 – Goa Class 12 Result on SMS

SMS – RESULTGOA12ROLLNO – Send it to 56263

Goa Board class 12th result 2019: Steps to check result

Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘GBSHSE 12th Result 2019, Goa Class 12 Result 2019’

Click on the tab ‘GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019’

Enter your credentials. Click on submit

Result will appear on the screen

Download the result. Take out the print out for future use.

Goa Board class 12th result 2019: Previous year result

In teh rpevious year, the GBSHSE delayed the result. declared the Class 12 board result on May 10. An overall 17,893 student registered. Out of total, 16,521 students had appeared in the examination. As many as 15,172 had passed the Goa HSSC Exam. However, around 2,064 students failed the examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App