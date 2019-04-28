Goa Board class 12th results 2019: Students can check their results online through the official website @gbshse.org. As per reports, the board has completed all the formalities to upload the class 12th results. The board has earlier postponed the paper of class 12th after the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Goa Board class 12th results to be declared on April 30, here is how to download

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is announcing the class 12th results on April 30, 2019. Students can check their results online through the official website @gbshse.org. As per reports, the board has completed all the formalities to upload the class 12th results. The board has earlier postponed the paper of class 12th after the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

How to check the results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website @gbshse.org

Step 2: Check the link of Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019

Step 3: Fill up all the details

Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for future reference

The Goa Board Class 12 Board Exams 2019 was held on February 28 and concluded on March 26, 2019. As per the latest information, the Goa Board will declare the Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 on April 30, 2019. Around 17,893 students had appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 Exams 2019. In 2018, out of total 16,521 students appeared for the exam, and 14,666 students cleared exams.

Students can check other websites as well to check their results: @examresults.net/goa schools9.com,@results.amarujala.com, @KnowYourResult.com, @Goa12.KnowYourResult.com, @indiaresults.com

