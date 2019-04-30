Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Class 12 or Inter results on gbshse.org. This year, the overall pass percentage of the Board 12th examination has been recorded to be 89.5%.

Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Class 12th or Intermediate examination results on its official website – gbshse.org today, i.e. on April 29, 2019. The candidates can now access the Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2019 from the following websites – examresults.net or results.nic.in apart from the official website of the Board.

Goa Board has registered overall 89.5% pass and reports say that 7985 boys have appeared in the Goa 12th out of which 6940 passed the examination while 8447 girls have declared pass out of the total 8967 appearing in the examination this year. According to reports, the Goa Board 12th examination was conducted by the Board from February 28 to March 26.

Candidates can also access their respective Goa Board results through an SMS service using their mobile handsets. Students need to type – ‘RESULTGOA12<space>ROLLNO’ and send the message to 56263.

How to check the Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2019?

All the candidates need to log into the official website of the Board as mentioned above

Click on the result tab on the homepage of the website

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the details such of Goa Board admit card roll number

Submit the details

The result Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Here’s the direct link to check the Goa 12th Results: https://gbshse.org/

