Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2019 Live Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is shortly going to declare the Class 12th or Intermediate final examination results through its official website anytime soon today, April 29, 2019. All the candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2019.
According to reports, the Board had conducted the Class 12 examination from February 28 to March 26 this year in which lakhs of students have appeared. The students are eagerly waiting for their results at gbshse.gov.in.
Reportedly, a total of 17,893 students have written in the Goa Board Class 12 exam this year which was conducted by the Board at various centres across the state. In midst if the examination, the state’s chief minister, Manohar Parrikar’s demise came to the limelight and the board postponed the examinations for a few papers, including banking, logic, computer science and co-operation.
Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2019 Live Updates:
- Results will be released on the official website of the Goa Board shortly. Candidates are advised to log into the official website for accessing the results. The Board will publish the Goa Board HSSC 12th Result on the following websites – gbshse.gov.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
- How to check Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2019?
Visit the official website of the Board
Click on the link for results on the homepage
Candidates will be directed to a new window
Here, enter the details such of Goa Board admit card i.e. the candidates roll number
Submit and check the result online
- The results will be announced at 11:00 AM.