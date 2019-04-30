Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 announced: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Class 12th results for 2019 batch on its GBSHSE's official website i.e. gbshse.org. Candidates are advised to follow the given below steps to check their results.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 announced: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has finally announced the Goa Class 12th results for 2019 batch today i.e. April 30 at 11:00 AM on the official result website of GBSHSE i.e. gbshse.org. Candidates who appeared for the Goa Board Class 12th examination that was conducted by the State Board between March 5 to March 26, 2019, can also check their Goa Board Results 2019 on results.nic.in and examresults.net.

It is reported that the GBSHSE Class 12th Results 2019 pass percentage is 89.59 per cent. Overall 8967 girls appeared for the examination out of which 8447 cleared the Goa Board exams by scoring 91.97 per cent while 6940 boys have scored over 86.91 per cent in the Goa Board Results 2019 Class 12th out of 7985 boys.

Steps to check the GBSHSE Class 12th Results 2019:examresults.net

Step 1: Visit the official result website of GBSHSE i.e. gbshse.org.

Step 2: Click to the given link that reads Board Results Online or Exam Results or Goa Shiksha to check the Class 12th results.

Step 3: Enter the required details like Name and Roll No.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Steps 5: Your Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the Goa Results 2019 for future reference.

Websites to check the GBSHSE Class 12th Results 2019:

Candidates who are unable to access the official website of Goa Board are advised to visit any one of the given below websites in order to download and take a print out of the results for 2019.

Note: Students can also receive their Goa Results 2019 via SMS. Candidates will have to send their respective RESULTGOA12<space>ROLLNO’ on 56263 to get the results on the mobile phone.

Last year, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) released the Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018 on May 10, 2018, on the official website of GBSHSE. Out of 17,893 students who registered for the examination, around 16,521 students could manage to appear for the Goa Board Exam 2018. 15,172 students cleared the examination while 2,064 students failed to clear the GBSHSE Class 12th exams 2018.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App