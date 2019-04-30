Goa Board class 12th Result 2019: The HSSC 2019 or Class 12th result will be announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today at the official website gbshse.gov.in, April 30, 2019 at 11 am. The interested candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official websites.

Goa Board class 12th Result 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare class 12th result or GBSHSE 12th Result 2019 today at the official website gbshse.gov.in, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Students who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website. The Goa Board Class 12th examination was held by the GBSHSE Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from March 5 to March 26.

Due to the sudden demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar, the banking, logic, computer science and co-operation exams were postponed.

In case the website doesn’t work, the students are requested to check the result through other official websites.

Here are the direct websites to check your result:

KnowYourResult.com

Goa12.KnowYourResult.com

indiaresults.com

examresults.net/goa

schools9.com

Goa Board class 12th result 2019: Check your result through SMS

There is also one more alternative to check the result. There is an SMS and an email facility provided by Te Goa Board so that the candidates can view their result conveniently.

To get the 12th Goa Result 2019 via SMS or an email format. The candidates are required to complete the ‘pre-register for board result’ process after entering the required details at GBSHSE’s official website.

Once the details get corrected, filled and accepted, the candidates will receive the Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 as a SMS and an email. This will be received at your registered phone number and email id.

Goa HSSC Results 2019 – Goa Class 12 Result on SMS

SMS – RESULTGOA12ROLLNO – Send it to 56263

Goa Board class 12th result 2019: Steps to check result

Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘GBSHSE 12th Result 2019, Goa Class 12 Result 2019’

Click on the tab ‘GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019’

Enter your credentials. Click on submit

Result will appear on the screen

Download the result. Take out the print out for future use.

Comparing to the last year, the GBSHSE declared the Class 12 board result on May 10. An overall 17,893 student registered. Out of total, 16,521 students had appeared in the examination. As many as 15,172 had passed the Goa HSSC Exam. However, around 2,064 students failed the examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App