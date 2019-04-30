Goa Board HSSC Result 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the class 12th result or GBSHSE 12th Result 2019 today at the official website gbshse.gov.in, today, April 30, at 11 am. Students who are interested in checking the results can do the same after visiting the official website.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the class 12th result or GBSHSE 12th Result 2019 today at the official website gbshse.gov.in, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Students who are interested in checking the results can do the same after visiting the official website. Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the class 12th examination from March 5 to March 26. If the website doesn’t work properly, the students can know their result through other official websites.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2019: Re-evaluation process

If students are not satisfied with the declared result or the marks obtained, they can apply for the re-evaluation of answer scripts. They can apply for the re-evaluation for one or more subjects. Students can also enquire about the re-evaluation process for further use.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2019: Here are the direct websites to check your result:

KnowYourResult.com

Goa12.KnowYourResult.com

indiaresults.com

examresults.net/goa

schools9.com

Goa Board class 12th result 2019: Check your result through SMS

To know your class 12th Goa result 2019 via SMS or an email format, the candidates can pre-register for board result’ process after entering the required details at GBSHSE’s official website.

After correcting the details, filling and accepting, the candidates will receive the Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 as a SMS and an email. It will be received at your registered phone number and email id.

Goa HSSC Results 2019 – Goa Class 12 Result on SMS

SMS – RESULTGOA12ROLLNO – Send it to 56263

In the previous year 2018, the GBSHSE declared the Class 12 board result on May 10. A total of 17,893 students registered. Out of total, 16,521 students appeared in the examination. More than 15,172 had passed the Goa HSSC Exam. Around 2,064 students had failed the examination.

