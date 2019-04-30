Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 declared: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the HSSC 12th Results 2019, today i.e. April 30 at around 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official result website of Goa Board i.e. gbshse.org.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 declared: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has finally announced the HSSC 12th Results for 2018 – 2019 batch, today i.e. April 30 at around 11:00 AM. Candidates can now check their respective board results on the official result website of Goa Board i.e. gbshse.org. Besides, students can also check their results on boardresults.online, results.nic.in, examresults.net

goa.shiksha, school.gradeup.co and indiaresults.com. This year, the Goa Board conducted the Class 12th examinations from March 5 to March 26, 2019. Due to the sad demise of chief minister of Goa, Manohar Parikar, the exams of subjects like Computer Science, Banking, Co-Operation and Logic were postponed by the Goa Board.

Note: Candidates can this year receive their GBSHSE 12th Result 2019 via SMS instead of visiting the official website of Goa Board.

Given below are steps to check the Goa Class 12th Results and download the scoreboard:

Steps 1: Visit the official result website of GBSHSE i.e. gbshse.org .

. Step 2: Click to the link that reads Goa Board HSSC Result 2019.

Step 3: Fill in the required details like Roll No and Name.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Your Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your results for future reference.

If students are willing to opt SMS option. They will first have to pre-register for board result via email or SMS. Candidates will have to send RESULTGOA12ROLLNO on 56263 in order to receive their Goa Board Results 2019 on the mobile phone.

It is reported that over 17,893 students appeared for the examination, this year which has increased in comparison to the number of students who answered the Goa Board Class 12th exams, last year. Over 16,521 candidates appeared for the board exams out of which only 15, 172 cleared the HSSC 12th exams while 2064 failed to clear. This year, the Goa Board has decided to declare the Board Results early. Last year, Goa Board HSSC 12th results 2018 were announced in the month of May.

