Goa Board HSSC Result 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the Goa HSSC 12 Results 2019 today i.e. April 30 at 11:00 AM. All the students who appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for their Goa Board Class 12th results can visit the official website of GBSHSE i.e. ghshse.gov.in to check the GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019.

Goa HSSC 12 Results 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to release the Class 12 results today i.e. April 30 at 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 12th examination will have to visit the official website of ghshse.gov.in in order to check their Goa HSSC Result 2019. Candidates can also visit the other websites like results.nic.in and examresults.net to check the Goa Board Class 12 results. This year, the examinations were conducted by Goa Board from March 5 to March 26, 2019.

Steps to check Goa 12th Result 2019, here:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education i.e. gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click to the link that reads GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019.

Step 3: The link Goa HSSC Results 2019 will direct you to a new tab.

Step 4: Fill in the required details in order to get the Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019.

Step 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC Class 12th Results 2019 and take a print out of it for future reference.

If candidates are not able to access the given above website, they can also receive their Goa Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS and Email. Students are advised to complete the Pre-Register for Board Result process by filling in the required details on the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

After registered the mobile phone number and email id, students will receive their Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019 via SMS and Email. Each and every student willing to opt SMS procedure to receive their GBSHSE 12th Results 2019, will have to send an SMS with a text that reads RESULTGOA12ROLLNO to 56263.

Last year, the Goa Class 12 board result was declared on May 10 by the GBSHSE on its official website. 2018’s results recorded 17,893 registration with a total of 16,521 appearing for the examination and over 15,172 qualified. Only 2,064 students in 2018’s Goa Board failed to qualify in the examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App