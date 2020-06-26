Goa Board HSSC result 2020 date and time, Download GBSHSE class 12 result, gbshse.gov.in: GBSHE will declare the Goa Board Result 2020 today at 5 pm. Students who had appeared for the examination shouold note that the results will be declared on the board's official website- gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board HSSC result 2020 date and time, Download GBSHSE class 12 result, gbshse.gov.in: The Goa Board of secondary and higher secondary education (GBSHE) will declare the Goa Board result Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 2020 by 5 pm today. Students can check their results on the board’s official website gbshse.gov.in.

This year around 18,121 students gave the 12 board examinations that were conducted from February 26 onwards, certain exams were postponed due to the looming coronavirus, and those exams were later held between May 20 and May 22.

Last year, the Goa board had declared the result in April; around 89.59 percent of students cleared the board examinations successfully, this year more girls have registered for the exams than the boys’ students.

Students can check their result by either going on the official website or via SMS by going to the message option of their phone and type ‘RESULTGOA12’ and mention their roll number without any space, the message further needs to be sent to 56263.

In the wake of coronavirus, the schools in Goa will not be displaying the result on their school notice boards to avoid the gathering of students on campus which would violate the social distancing measures.

