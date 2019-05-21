The GBSHSE Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is going to announce the results for Class 10 examinations on the official sites soon and after the release of scorecards, the result link will be activated. Goa Board Class 10 Result 2019: Steps to check scorecards from the official websites!

Goa Board 10th Result 2019 @gbshse.gov.in: GBSHSE 10th Result 2019 or the Goa 10th Result 2019 is scheduled to be declared today by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). The students who sat for the examination are expected to keep a check on the official websites for both 10th and 11th class. The scorecards of the students will be available on the official website of Goa Board that is gbshse.gov.in

The GBSHSE Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is going to announce the results for Class 10 examinations on the official sites soon and after the release of scorecards, the result link will be activated. Not just the official website, the board will also make the result available on different websites as the official website might get stuck because of high traffic.

To save you from the chaos, we have listed the third party websites here:

examresults.net/goa

schools9.com

results.amarujala.com

KnowYourResult.com

Goa10.KnowYourResult.com

indiaresults.com

Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click the link that says ‘GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th Results 2019

Step 3: Provide the required credentials

Step 4: Now submit the details

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out

Goa Class 10 board examinations were held at 28 centres across the state and over 18,726 students appeared for the examinations. Also, the Goa board SSC examinations were organised from April 2 to 23 April.

Here’s how to check Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2019 via SMS:

The students who want to check the Goa Board Class 10th Results 2019 on mobile via SMS. Type ‘RESULTGOA10ROLLNO’ and send it to 56263

