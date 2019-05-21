Goa Board SSC Results 2019, Goa Board Class 10 Result 2019, Goa Board exam result 2019, GBSHSE Class 10 result, GBSHSE SSC Result 2019 will be declared shortly on GBSHSE's official website gbshse.org.

Goa Board SSC Result 2019 @ gbshse.org: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to declare Goa Board SSC Result 2019 today at around 11.30 am. The Goa Board exam results will be available on GBSHSE’s official website @ gbshse.org. Goa board Class 10 examinations were held from April 2 to 23, 2019 at across 28 centres in the state. As per the data available on online, a total of 18,726 students appeared for the Goa Board SSC examination this year and now it’s time for the results.

Students who have been eagerly waiting for the Goa Board SSC Result 2019 or Goa Board Class 10 examination 2019, can also find their result on alternative websites: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

Candidate can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the Goa Board SSC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) @ gbshse.org

Step 2: Click on the relevant link for Goa Board SSC Result 2019

Step 3: Enter the candidate details

Step 4: Hit the submit button.

Step 4: Goa Board SSC Result 2019 result will appear on your screen now

Step 5: Save, download and take a printout for future reference

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Goa board Class 10 examination or Goa Board SSC Result 2019 was 89.64 %. The reports say that 20,238 students had registered for the goa board examination and 18,142 candidates had qualified it. De Sousa John had topped the Goa Class 10 examination with 581 marks out of 600 last time.

A few days ago, GBSHSE had declared the Class 12 results. For Goa Class 12 board examination 2019, the overall pass percentage was 89.59 per cent. 91.86 per cent students had passed the Class 12 examination though commerce stream, 91.76 per cent candidates passed through the science stream, while 87.73 per cent students had qualified through arts stream. 84.45 % students had passed in the vocational stream.

