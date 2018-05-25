Goa Board SSC 10th results 2018: The Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education of Goa has declared the Class 10 or SSC results on its official website today. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to avail their results by entering their roll numbers in the space provided on result page of the web portal.

Goa Board SSC results 2018: The SSC or Class 10 result has been declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) for the academic year 2017-18 on its official website today, May 25, 2018. The Goa Board class 10th results is available on gbshse.gov.in. The Class 10 examination was conducted by the Goa Board during the month of April this year.

The students who had appeared for the examination can download their results from the official website of the Board. In case the student is unable to access their results from the official web portal due to heavy traffic, they can also register themselves on goa.indiaresults.com to acquire their results without any hassle. Students have to provide their roll numbers to get their results online. The students can also avail their results from other websites like results.shiksha, schools9.com, knowyourresult.com, examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

Register here: http://goa.indiaresults.com/

Students can check their ‘Goa Board Class 10 results 2018’ or ‘GBSHSE Board Class 10 Result 2018’ by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the Goa Board GBSHSE , i.e. http://gbshse.gov.in/ On the home page, search for the link that read, ‘Goa Board Class 10 results 2018’ or ‘Goa Board Class 12 results 2018’ Now click on the desired link Students will be directed to a new page Enter the requisite details such as roll number and click on the submit button Your results will be displayed on the screen Download your results and take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

To got to the official link directly, click here: ‘Goa Board Results 2018’

