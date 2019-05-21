Goa class 10th Result 2019 @ gbshse.gov.in: The class 10th or SSC results has been announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on the official website gbshse.gov.in. A total of 18,726 students who appeared for the examination can check it through the official website.

Goa class 10th Result 2019 @gbshse.gov.in : The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the class 10th Result 2019 on this direct link of the official website gbshse.gov.in. A total of 18,726 students who are anxiously waiting for the result can check the same through the official website. The students appeared fro the examination from April 2 to 23 April. Students appeared at 28 centres across the state. Apart from the GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th Results 2019, the results can be accessed on results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Goa class 10th Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website official website gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says, ‘GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th Results 2019’

Step 3: Fill up all the details in the space provided

Step 4: Enter Roll Number. Click on the tab submit

Step 5: Download your result. Take a print out

Goa class 10th Result 2019: Other websites to check

examresults.net/goa

schools9.com

results.amarujala.com

KnowYourResult.com

Goa10.KnowYourResult.com

indiaresults.com

Students can also check the results through SMS check the Goa Board Class 10th Results 2019 on mobile via SMS. Type ‘RESULTGOA10ROLLNO’ and send it to 56263.

In the previous year, the overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 10 students stood at 89.64 percent. Out of 20,238 students, 18,142 had passed the examination. De Sousa John topped the first rank with 581 marks.

About Goa Board

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education (GBSHE) was established on May 27, 1975, under ‘The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975. is the state board of education in the Indian state of Goa. This is responsible for secondary and higher secondary education management in the schools which are affilliated ones.

