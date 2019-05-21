Goa Board 10th Results 2019, GBSHSE SSC Result 2019 @ gbshse.org Live Updates: The class 10th or Senior Secondary result will be declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) at 11.30 @ gbshse.gov.in. Students who are interested to check the result can do the same through the official website.

Goa Board 10th Results 2019, GBSHSE SSC Result 2019 @ gbshse.gov.in : The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Goa Board class 10th Results 2019 at 11.30 @ gbshse.gov.in. Students can check the GBSHSE SSC Result 2019 through the official website. They can also access their result through other websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Students can check the their Goa Board SSC Results 2019 on the mentioned official website.

Students can check the Goa Board 10th Results 2019 after following certain steps. Log on to the official website gbshse.gov.in. Look for the link which says, ‘GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th Results 2019’. Fill up all the details. Enter Roll Number and click submit. Download your result and take a print out

In this year, a total of 18,726 students had appeared for the Goa Class 10 board exam 2019. The examination took place at 28 centres across the state. Further, the Goa board SSC examinations were conducted from April 2 to April 23.

Goa Board 10th Results 2019 @ gbshse.gov.in: Here are the GBSHSE SSC Results 2019 live updates:

Goa Board 10th Results 2019 @ gbshse.org: SSC Results to be declared shortly

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to announce the results of the class 10th Result at 11.30 am on the official website gbshse.gov.in. Students who appeared can check the Goa Board SSC result through the official website.

Goa Board 10th Results 2019 @ gbshse.org: GBSHSE SSC Result to be declared at 11:30 am

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the results of the class 10th Result at 11.30 @ gbshse.gov.in. Students can check the Goa Board SSC result through the official website.

Goa Board 10th Results 2019 @ gbshse.gov.in: Steps to check GBSHSE SSC Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Lok for says, ‘GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th Results 2019’

Step 3: Fill up all the required details

Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit

Step 5: Download your result. Take out the print out

Goa class 10th Result 2019 @ gbshse.gov.in: Other websites to check

examresults.net/goa

schools9.com

results.amarujala.com

KnowYourResult.com

Goa10.KnowYourResult.com

indiaresults.com

Live Updates

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App