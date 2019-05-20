Goa class 10th Result 2019: The class 10th results or SSC 2019 will be declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) tomorrow on the official websites, gbshse.org and ssc.gbshse.net/results on May 21, 2019 at 11:30 am. The students can check their result through the official website.

Class 10th Exam started on April 2, 2019 and ended on April 23, 2019. A total number of 9,619 girls and 9,723 boys appeared for the exams this year. Here are the steps to check the result 2019.

GBSHSE 10th Result 2019: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board on gbshse.org

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link SSC Result 2019

Step 3: Enter the details such as roll number and other login details. Then click on submit button to login

Step 4: Save the result for future use.

The Goa board class 10th exams also known as SSC exams.

Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to print a copy of the result for use in future. Last year class 10th result was declared on May 25, 2018.

In the year 2018, the overall pass percentage of class 10th Exams 2018 stood at 89.6 per cent. While the Goa board Class 12th Result 2019 was announced on April 30, 2019. The overall pass percentage of Class 12th was recorded at 89.59 percent. Candidates can check more details from the official website gbshse.org.

The Goa board will release the result of regular and open school students at the same time tomorrow. Students who have opted for the exam in private mode can collect their pass certificate from the board’s office. The print out of teh result will be treated as provisional mark sheet. Those in regular mode have to collect the original certificates form their respective schools.

