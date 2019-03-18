Goa Board HSSC, 12th exams 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has postponed the board exams of Class 12 due to Manohar Parrikar’s demise. Candidates who are appearing for the Class 12 board examinations can check the details regarding the new exam dates given below.

Goa Board HSSC, 12th exams 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is not conducting the board exams for class 12 on the scheduled dates due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar after a prolonged illness. According to reports, the government has declared March 18, 2019 (Monday) a national mourning day for which the examinations have been postponed.

All education institutions, offices and banks will remain shut for the day in Goa. Hence, today’s examination papers have been postponed for Class 12 board examination. The subjects that will be rescheduled for Class 12 candidates are as follows – banking, logic, computer science and co-operation.

Moreover, candidates who are appearing in the Board examination this year are advised not to panic as the new examination dates for the cancelled papers will be declared through the official website of the Board by GBSHSE soon.

Candidates need to frequently check the website for the latest updates regarding the Board examination. The Goa Board examination for Class 12 started on February 28 and is supposed to end on March 26, 2019.

Important facts of GOA Board Exam 2019:

1. Board Exam starts from February 28, 2019

2. Board Exam concludes on March 26, 2019

3. Examination papers postponed – banking, logic, computer science and co-operation

4. New dates of postponed examination papers to be declared on the official website of GBSHSE

How to check the new exam dates of GBSHSE Class 12 Board Exam 2019?

1. Log into the official website of GBSHSE

2. Candidates need to check for the notification link of postponed exam dates

3. On clicking on the link, the candidates will be directed to a pdf

4. Check the details on the PDF and note the down the new examination dates of banking, logic, computer science and co-operation papers

Examinations to be continued from March 19, 2019:

Meanwhile, late Manohar Parrikar was an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay graduate and a son of small-town grocer. Parrikar became the Defence Minister in 2014 and served the post till 2017. The CM of Goa breathed his last due to his prolonged pancreatic ailment at his Goa residence on March 17, 2019 at the age of 63.

