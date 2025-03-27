Goa HSSC Result 2025 Declared: Direct Link, Steps To Check And Key Updates

The board will soon announce the mark sheet distribution schedule, and re-evaluation details will be available on the official website.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has officially announced the Goa HSSC Result 2025 for Class 12 students. The results for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams were declared today at 5:00 PM at the Goa Board Office in Porvorim.

Where to Check Goa HSSC Result 2025?

Students who appeared for the Goa Class 12 board exams in March 2025 can check their results online through the following official website:

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Goa HSSC Result 2025 Online

Follow these simple steps to access your Goa Board Class 12 results:

Visit the official website Click on the ‘Goa HSSC Result 2025’ link available on the homepage. Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth. Click on the ‘Submit’ button. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of your result for future reference.

Goa HSSC 2025 Mark Sheet Collection & Important Updates

The result booklet will be available for download on the Goa Board’s website.

The board will soon announce the schedule for mark sheet distribution.

Schools will collect mark sheets from the IT section of the Goa Board Office.

Students and parents are not allowed to collect mark sheets directly from the board office.

Goa HSSC 2025 Exam Statistics

Total students appeared: 17,686

Boys: 8,462

Girls: 9,224

Private candidates: Fresh: 138 Exempted: 24



