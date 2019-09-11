Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for various positions, check details here

Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2019: Goa Shipyard Limited has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Deputy General Manager, Junior Supervisor, and various other designations. Find all details and link for official website here.

Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2019: Important Date

The application process starts on 10 September 2019

The application process ends on 07 October 2019

Hard copies will be accepted till, 14 October 2019

Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager (Safety): 01 Post

Assistant Manager (Safety) (Electrical): 01 Post

Assistant Manager (Safety) (Mechanical): 01 Post

Junior Supervisor (Safety) (Electrical): 02 Posts

Junior Supervisor (Safety) (Mechanical): 02 Posts

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Electrical Engineering): 02 Posts

Safety Steward (Electrical): 03 Posts

Safety Steward (Mechanical): 02 Posts

Electrical Mechanic: 15 Posts



Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy General Manager (Safety): Degree in Engineering (B.E./B.Tech) from a recognized University/AICTE approved institution with specialization in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics and 01-year Diploma in Industrial Safety from Central Labour Institute (CLI) OR Regional Labour Institute (RLI) OR any other institute recognized by the State.

Assistant Manager (Safety) (Electrical): Degree in Engineering (B.E./B.Tech) from a recognized university/AICTE approved institution with specialization in Electrical branch and 01-year Diploma in Industrial Safety from Central Labour Institute (CLI) OR Regional Labour Institute (RLI) OR any other institute recognized by the State.

Assistant Manager (Safety) (Mechanical): Degree in Engineering (B.E. / B.Tech) from a recognized University / AICTE approved institution with specialization in Mechanical branch and 01-year Diploma in Industrial Safety from Central Labour Institute (CLI) OR Regional Labour Institute (RLI) OR any other institute recognized by the State.

Junior Supervisor (Safety) (Electrical): The applicant should possess minimum 03 years full-time Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Institute recognized by AICTE and one-year full-time Advance Diploma in Industrial Safety awarded by Board of technical education of any state government/union territory of CLI/RLI (Ministry of Labour).

Junior Supervisor (Safety) (Mechanical): The applicant should possess minimum 03 years full-time Diploma in Mechanical / Shipbuilding/ Production Engineering from Institute recognized by AICTE and one year full-time Advance Diploma in Industrial Safety awarded by Board of technical education of any state government/ union territory of CLI/ RLI (ministry of Labour).

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Electrical Engineering): Three years full-time Diploma Course in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics Engineering with minimum 02 years experience in Electrical projects/maintenance.

Safety Steward (Electrical): The applicant should possess ITI in Electrical and a one-year diploma in Industrial safety/ fire & safety/ Safety management from a recognized institute.

Safety Steward (Mechanical): The applicant should possess ITI in fitter/welder/machinist and a one-year diploma in Industrial safety/fire & safety/Safety management from a recognized institute.

Electrical Mechanic: The applicant should possess SSC with ITI in Electrical trade and 02 years experience as Electrician in Electrical projects/maintenance.

