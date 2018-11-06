Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2018: Goa Shipyard Limited has invited applications for 20 Apprenticeship Training posts. Candidates are advised to submit their applications through the official website of the company before November 15, 2018.

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for the recruitment of candidates through a notification released on the official website of Goa Shipyard Limited. According to reports, there are 20 Apprenticeship Training posts vacant under the Company and the last date for the submission of the applications has been scheduled for November 15 this year. All those candidates who are interested and eligible for applying to the posts can check the official website and download the recruitment notification from the same. The applications are also available at – https://goashipyard.in/.

Moreover, the candidates are advised to fill up the applications before the last date to avoid constraints. The vacancies are for Graduate Engineering/Technician Apprentice for which candidates applying for the posts should have a degree in B.E or B.Tech or Diploma in Engineering from a recognised Institution. Candidates must also note that they will be selected on basis of their performance in the written examination which will be followed by Interview for Graduate Engineer posts while for Technician Apprentice, candidates will have to appear for a Written Test and a Practical Test. Only the successful candidates will be shortlisted for Interview / Practical Test.

How to check the official notification?

Log in to the official website of the company

Search for the notification link on the homepage and click on the same

Candidates will be taken to a PDF

Download the PDF and check all the details in it

How to apply for Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2018?

Visit the official website – https://goashipyard.in/

Search for the Apply Online link on the website

On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to the application page

Here, fill in all the necessary details and submit

Take a print out of the same for future reference

