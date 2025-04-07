Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv

Goa SSC Result 2025 Declared: How To Check Class 10 Results Online

Goa Board SSC Class 10 Results 2025 declared with 95.35% pass rate. Girls scored 95.71%, boys 94.89%. Students can check results on gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

Goa SSC Result 2025 Declared: How To Check Class 10 Results Online


The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) officially announced the SSC (Class 10) results for 2025 on Monday, April 7 at 5 p.m. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scores on the official websites – gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net – using their roll numbers or seat numbers.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 95.35%, reflecting a strong performance by the students. Out of 12,838 students who appeared for the Goa SSC exams, a total of 12,238 passed.

The performance of girls once again surpassed that of boys, with a pass rate of 95.71%, while boys achieved a pass rate of 94.89%.

A notable performance was seen among Divyang (differently-abled) students, where 450 out of 470 passed, recording an impressive 94.34% pass rate.

The exams were conducted between March 1 and March 21, 2025, at over three dozen exam centres across the state. In total, 12,822 students appeared in the exams under the regular category, including 9,558 girls and 9,280 boys.

District-Wise Highlight

Bicholim taluka topped the list with the highest overall pass percentage of 92.505%, making it the leading region in student performance this year.

How to Check Goa SSC Result 2025 Online

Students can follow these steps to access their detailed mark sheets:

  • Visit the official websites – gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net

  • Click on the SSC Result 2025 link on the homepage

  • Enter the required credentials like seat number or roll number

  • View and download the marksheet

  • Take a printout for future reference

For students needing the original marksheets, they will need to collect them from their respective schools starting April 8. Additionally, a consolidated result sheet can be accessed online using the same login credentials on the official website under the ‘Services’ section.

Comparison with 2024 Results

In March 2024, 18,914 candidates appeared for the Class 10 exams, and 17,473 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 92.38%. The current year shows an improvement of nearly 3% in the overall success rate.

HSSC Class 12 Result Update

The Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) results for arts, commerce, science, and vocational streams were declared earlier on March 27. These exams were held from February 10 to March 1, 2025.

