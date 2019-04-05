Google hiring for multiple openings in India, job descriptions inside: The Google is hiring for the positions of Software Engineer, Web Solutions Engineer, Product and Tools Organization, Software Engineer, Power and Performance, Engineering Manager and Customer Solutions Engineer, Ads. The multiple openings are for cities across the nation.

Google hiring for multiple openings in India, job descriptions inside: Google has come up with multiple openings in India. Those who have been dreaming to work with Google, well, it is the opportunity you were looking for. The Google is hiring for the positions of Software Engineer, Web Solutions Engineer, Product and Tools Organization, Software Engineer, Power and Performance, Engineering Manager and Customer Solutions Engineer, Ads. The multiple openings are for cities across the nation.

The perks being a Google worker are indeed exceptional and an IT professional just can’t miss an opportunity like this. Here is the description of the jobs that you might have been looking for[, read:

Customer Solutions Engineer, Ads

Location: Gurugram, Haryana

Minimum Qualification:

Those interested in the profile are required to have a BA/BS degree in Computer Science or a related technical subject, or equivalent practical experience.

The candidate must have experience with database querying and optimization along with web technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and HTTP.

The knowledge of programming languages, mainly Java, C++, Python are highly required.

The candidate will be required to travel as the profile demands it. The candidate should have excellent project management skills and attention to detail along with effective communication skills.

Preferred qualifications:

MBA or Master’s degree in Computer Science or related field. The candidate should have at least 2 years of experience in the online advertising industry.

Engineering Manager

Location: Hyderabad

Minimum Qualification:

Those interested in the profile are required to have a BA/BS degree in Computer Science or a related technical subject, or equivalent practical experience.

The candidate with a minimum of 10 years of relevant work experience, including technical management of software developers and system administrators/architects. The candidates with experience in designing and implementing distributed systems will be required.

Preferred qualifications:

The candidates will be required to have 12 years of relevant hands-on technical management experience of software developers and systems administrators/architects. He/She must have 5 years of experience in leading highly-complex, technically-challenging, cross-functional software-oriented projects from inception to delivery. You have to be pro in C++, Java and/or Python skills.

Software Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Minimum qualifications:

The Candidates will be required to have experience in one or more of the following areas: Server Backend Distributed and Parallel Systems, Full Stack Development (front end and backend), Scalable Enterprise Platforms and Applications, Application Security and Incident Management, Machine Learning, Information Retrieval or Natural language processing.

Experience with software development with one or more general programming languages (e.g. Java, C/C++, C#, Python, JavaScript, or Go) highly required. You must have a Development experience with Unix/Linux.

Preferred qualifications:

-Master’s, PhD degree, further education or equivalent practical experience in Engineering, Computer Science or another technical related field. The candidates with the ability to learn other coding languages as needed.

Demonstrated ability to share knowledge via formal mentoring, reviewing code, reviewing design documents, providing technical talks, teaching classes, or as a consultant on projects.

Web Solutions Engineer, Product and Tools Organization

Location: Hyderabad

Minimum qualifications:

Candidates will require a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, a related technical field or equivalent practical experience. A minimum of 2 years of experience in web development with object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Java, C++ or Python) is required.

Preferred qualifications:

Experience with HTML, CSS and/or JavaScript will higher your chances along with experience with unit testing, agile project development and bug and change management systems.

Demonstrated ability to provide effective technical solutions to business challenges. Distinctive problem-solving and analytical skills and the ability to take initiative, adapt quickly to changing priorities and work with a high sense of urgency.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More