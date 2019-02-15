With Rajasthan's interim budget, much good news has come along. One of these are specifically for the young girls of Rajasthan as from the next session onwards, they will be getting free high school education. The female students of the state can continue to study in undergraduate or post-graduate courses for the courses including Arts, Commerce and Science stream.

On this Wednesday, the Congress government has put forward the vote-on-account of about Rs 86,906 crore aiming for the first four months of the current fiscal and according to the budget, the total expenditure of the state comes up to 2,31,654 crore.

This is going to be the first time when the olf farmers of the state will be given pension and women farmers of age above 55 years will also be counted eligible for it. The age eligibility for old men farmer is above 58 years and the farmers who come under the age of 75 years would receive Rs 750 and those who are above 75 will be receiving Rs 1,000 as the pension.

Not just this, the government has also declared that 600 new drug centers under the Free Medicine Scheme will be made and the new medicines will come under the Mukyamantri Free Medicine Scheme.

The government has also raised the reservation in government services for differently-abled people from 3 percent to 3 percent. Well, from these moves of our government, more girls would be able to pursue their higher education from now onwards.

