The Human Resource Development Ministry of India (HRD) on Thursday formed a special help committee under the guidance of Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendra Singh to make learning easy and effective for students. The Union HRD ministry has taken this decision to motivate and help weak students, who are studying in government schools and study centers.

The decision came out after the result of a survey that was to know the learning outcomes of the students in government schools.

Following a meeting with the NCERT officials and representatives of some states, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that it had emerged in the National Assessment Survey, 2017 that most students are “afraid of Maths”. HRD minister Prakash Javadekar reportedly said that the Government wants to help students to compete with the fear of Mathematics and exams. The special committee will try to find some new and better ways to help students who are and will be appearing for exams and weak in major subjects.

"The teams will try to make Maths more enjoyable and it will have educationists and officials, who will submit its report within next three months," Javadekar said. Another committee is formed under the chairmanship of Telangana deputy CM, education Kadiam Srihari to suggest a way to improve the quality of teacher training in India. This committee too has been asked to submit a report in next three months.

