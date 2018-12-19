Government jobs 2019: Many advertisements by the government departments are being issued for the vacant posts which will be issued in the year 2019. Many such departments are Railways, SSC, Banking, CRPF, BSF, Police, Delhi Police, RRB ALP, Department of Education, among various others. Take a look at the biggest recruitments of 2019 inside

Government jobs 2019: The new year can prove to be good for the unemployed candidates as several government departments across the country would be recruiting. Many advertisements by the government departments are being issued for the vacant posts which will be issued in the year 2019. Many such departments are Railways, SSC, Banking, CRPF, BSF, Police, Delhi Police, RRB ALP, Department of Education, among various others. Apart from the central government, State governments will also issue notification for large-scale recruitment. Let’s take a look at the biggest recruitments of 2019 here:

1. Railway (RRB) Group C and Group D

Railway Recruitment Board recently released their official notification for vacancies in Group C and Group D. Group C will have more than 60,000 vacancies whereas Group D will recruit 62907 posts.

2. SSC

Staff Service Commission issued an advertisement in July for recruitment of 54953 posts of GD Constable. Under this vacancies, BSF, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Bharat Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Armed Border Force (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat In the Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles, recruitment to the posts of Rifleman (General Duty) re-included. As well as SSC junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, Hindi Professor, SSC phase 6 and stenographer posts are also out.

3. UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment

There are a total of 69,000 vacant posts. Applicants that pass the UPTET exam can apply for these posts. At present, the process is underway

4. UP Police recruitment

UP police are to recruit constables for 42 vacant posts, 3012 posts of Jail Warder, 626 posts of jail Warder Woman, 102 posts of reserve horse and 2065 posts of firemen have to be recruited. The examination will be held in the month of December.

5. Haryana Staff Selection (HSSC)

HSSC Group D will be recruiting 18000 candidates for the vacant posts. The result will be out soon. Candidates can be recruited after the recruitment process is completed in 2019.

6. Bank Recruitment

IBPS will issue advertisement for 7275 vacant posts of clerk, 4000 posts of a probationary officer, office assistant and officer scale 1,2,3 of 10,200 and 1599 posts of Special officer.

7. Railway Recruitment Board NRP

RRB NTPC recruitment of about 2,50,000 posts in NTPC

8. Bihar Police Recruitment

Bihar Police Recruitment of about 24,000 vacant posts of constable in Bihar Police will be issued.

9. Delhi Police Recruitment

Advertisement for recruitment of 15,000 vacant posts of constable in Delhi Police will be issued in the year 2019.

10. Haryana Teacher Recruitment

Advertisement for recruitment of 10,000 vacant posts of TGT and PGT teachers

11. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Recruitment (UPSSSC Recruitment)

Advertisement for recruitment of 4500 writers, 4000 junior engineers, 3924 for technical assistant.

