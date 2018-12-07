GPAT 2019: The registration process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is all set to be closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process through the official website - nta.ac.in asap.

According to the reports in a leading daily, the admit card for GPAT 2019 is likely to be released on January 7, 2019 after which candidates can download the same by logging into the website of NTA, the newly formed examination conducting authority. Meanwhile, the GPAT results are expected to be announced by the Agency during the month of February and the tentative date is 10th February.

How to apply for GPAT 2019?

Log in to the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “Pharmacy” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, click on GPAT Website & Registration link

On the next page, candidates need to click on, “Fill the application form”

Now, provide all the details on the empty fields and to sign in

Here, click on the Apply Now option and proceed

Submit the application form and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is a newly formed examination conducting authority responsible for conducting competitive exams including NEET UG 2019, CMAT 2019 and JEE 2019 in the country.

