GPAT Admission 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) on the official website ntagpat.nic.in. Those who want to download through the official website. The examination will be held on January 28, 2019. The examination is a three-hour online examination. The examination will be held every year.

After qualifying this, the pharma students can take admission to a suitable college for the Master’s degree. Only the AICTE affiliated and approved schools, colleges and institutes can consider the score of the GPAT.

GPAT 2019: Instructions before appearing the examination

It is necessary for the candidates to carry your admit card and photo ID at the examination venue in any case. These items are necessary to carry because you will not be allowed at the exam centre.

Prohibited items

A few items are also not allowed inside the examination centre

Do not carry a soft copy of admit card.

No cell phone will be accepted for verification at the centre.

No pagers or any other communication devices will be allowed

Otherwise, the candidates will be disqualified of the candidates

