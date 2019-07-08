GPSC PI Answer Key 2019: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has issued the answer key for the GPSC PI Answer Key 2019. Candidates can download the answer key by visiting gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC PI Answer Key 2019: The answer key for the written exam for the recruitment to the post of Police Inspector (unarmed) has been issued by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC). all the candidates who have applied for the post and appeared in the written exam can check and download the GPSC PI Answer Key 2019 from the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The GPSC Police Inspector Prelims Examination 2019 was conducted on June 30, 2019, at different centres for recruitment to the posts of Police Inspector (unarmed).

Steps to download the GPSC Police Inspector Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Download answer key present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap on the option saying GPSC Police Inspector Prelims Exam 2019 Answer Key.

Step 5: The answer key will open up in a PDF format.

Step 6: Download the answer key.

Step 7: Take a print out of the answer key and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

All the candidates can raise objections against any query with a proper proof by July 16, 2019. All the suggestions are to be sent with a proper reference to the website published question paper with the provisional answer key.

About GPSC:

The GPSC or the Gujarat Public Service Commission was established under article 315(1) in the Constitution of India on May 1, 1960. The duty of the commission is to select applicants for civil service jobs in the state of Gujarat as per the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation.

