GPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by the Gujarat Public Service Commission for 412 vacancies on its official website. Candidates can submit applications by October 1, 2018.

GPSC Recruitment 2018: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for Deputy Section Officer through a notification released on the official website. Candidates can check the details on the notification by logging into the website of GPSC – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

According to reports, there are 412 vacancies which have been aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive. The candidates who are selected through this recruitment process will be engaged under Class-3 for Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar post. Meanwhile, the last date for submission of application forms for the posts has been scheduled for October 1, 2018.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for GPSC Recruitment 2018:

Log in to the official website- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Search for the advertisements tab and click on it

Now, click on the ‘Apply Now’ tab

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Again click on ‘Apply’

Register yourself and login to your profile with the one-time registration number received on your mobile

Now, fill in the application form, make application fee payment

Finally, submit the application form

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference if necessary

To got o the official website directly and apply online, click on this link: https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/

