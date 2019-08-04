GPSC recruitment 2019: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) invites applicants for the Lecturer, Steno, Professor and other. post. Around 156 vacancies have been announced interested candidates can apply for the post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC recruitment 2019: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) today announced 156 vacancies for the Lecturer, Steno, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post by submitting the application form on the official website of GPSC or click on the link @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in to visit directly. Candidates must know that the last date to fill the GPSC form is August 8, 2019. The application fee charged for GPSC recruitment is Rs. 100/- (General) for SC/SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen- Nil

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 August 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 8 August 2019

GPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy Details

Deputy Director, Horticulture, Class-1, Agriculture and Co-operative Department – 6 Posts

Private Secretary (Gujarati) Stenographer (Grade-I), Class-2 – 23 Posts

Private Secretary (English) Stenographer (Grade-I), Class-2 – 19 Posts

Lecturer Selection Scale (Professor) – 2 Posts

Professor (Homoeopathy) – 2 Posts

Principal / Superintendent, Class 1(Gujarat Homoeopathy Service) – 1 Post

Child Marriage Prevention Officer cum District Social Defence Officer, GSS, Class-2 – 4 Posts

Child Development Project Officer (Female), Class-2 – 2 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Private Secretary (Gujarati) Stenographer (Grade-I), Class-2 – Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree from any of the University.

Deputy Director, Horticulture, Class-1, Agriculture and Co-operative Department – Candidates must hold a P.h.D. degree in any branch of Horticulture obtained from any of the Agriculture/Horticulture Universities incorporated or established by or under the Central Agriculture/Horticulture Universities Act or a State Agriculture / Horticulture Universities Act in India; and 3 years of experience in the concerned subject.

Professor (Homeopathy) – Candidates must hold an M.D. (Homoeopathy) or M.D. (Medicine) from any recognized University.

