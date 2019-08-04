GPSC recruitment 2019: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) today announced 156 vacancies for the Lecturer, Steno, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post by submitting the application form on the official website of GPSC or click on the link @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in to visit directly. Candidates must know that the last date to fill the GPSC form is August 8, 2019. The application fee charged for GPSC recruitment is Rs. 100/- (General) for SC/SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen- Nil
Important Dates
Commencement of submission of online application: 3 August 2019
Last date for submission of online application: 8 August 2019
GPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy Details
Deputy Director, Horticulture, Class-1, Agriculture and Co-operative Department – 6 Posts
Private Secretary (Gujarati) Stenographer (Grade-I), Class-2 – 23 Posts
Private Secretary (English) Stenographer (Grade-I), Class-2 – 19 Posts
Lecturer Selection Scale (Professor) – 2 Posts
Professor (Homoeopathy) – 2 Posts
Principal / Superintendent, Class 1(Gujarat Homoeopathy Service) – 1 Post
Child Marriage Prevention Officer cum District Social Defence Officer, GSS, Class-2 – 4 Posts
Child Development Project Officer (Female), Class-2 – 2 Posts
Educational Qualification:
Private Secretary (Gujarati) Stenographer (Grade-I), Class-2 – Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree from any of the University.
Deputy Director, Horticulture, Class-1, Agriculture and Co-operative Department – Candidates must hold a P.h.D. degree in any branch of Horticulture obtained from any of the Agriculture/Horticulture Universities incorporated or established by or under the Central Agriculture/Horticulture Universities Act or a State Agriculture / Horticulture Universities Act in India; and 3 years of experience in the concerned subject.
Professor (Homeopathy) – Candidates must hold an M.D. (Homoeopathy) or M.D. (Medicine) from any recognized University.