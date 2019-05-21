GSEB SSC Result 2019 declared: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSHSEB) has declared the class 10th or SSC result 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The Gujarat board SSC exam 2019 was conducted in March. Those who took the examination in the examination can check Gujarat Board SSC Result at gseb.org

GSEB SSC Result 2019 declared @ gseb.org :Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSHSEB) has declared the class 10th or SSC result 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The Gujarat board SSC exam 2019 was conducted in March. Those who took the examination in the examination can check Gujarat Board SSC Result at gseb.org. The overall pass percentage stands at 66.97 per cent. Students can check the result through the official website. This the girls have outshone boys with 72.64 per cent and boys pass percentage stands at 62.83 per cent. In the previous year also, the girls had outscored boys .

Students can also access their results through other websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com

Over 11 lakh students had appeared for the examination. Result sheet will be available at schools from 11 am to 4 pm. All the principals can collect the marksheets from concerned authorities.

GSEB SSC Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the Gujarat Board’s official website- gseb.org.

Step 2: Enter your seat number

Step 3: Click on the option ‘GO’

Step 4: Check and download your result

Step 5: Take a print out. Save it on your computer

Step 6: Confirm the result with actual mark sheet

In the previous year, the Gujarat Board declared the Class 10 results on May 28. The pass percentage stood at 67.7 per cent A toatl of 7.9 lakh regular students had appeared for the examinations. The exams were held at 908 centres across 33 districts. Out of which 5.3 lakh students passed the examination. Girls outperformed boys with 72.69 per cent. While the pass percentage for boys was 63.73 per cent.

In the previous year, May 10, Gujarat Board released its class 12 exam result for science stream. A total of 1,34,352 students appeared in the exam. Out of which 71.9 per cent or 1,23,860 students were declared as pass.

