GSEB 10th, 12th Supply Result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary Education Board or GSEB has released the 10th and 12th Supplementary Examination Result 2019 on the official website – http://www.gseb.org/. All the students who have written in the 10th and 12th supply examination this year are advised to check their respective results from the official website and download the same with the help of the instructions mentioned below.

This year a total of 64,814 students participated in the Gujarat 10th Supplementary Exam out of which only 6,063 students cleared the examination. While on the other hand, only 45,470 Class 12th students out of the total 80,399 have cleared the supplementary examination this year.

How to check and download the GSEB 10th, 12th Supply Result 2019?

Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GSEB 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2019 download”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the details such as the roll number and date of birth to access the Supply Results

On submitting the details, the 10th or 12th Results of the Supplementary examination will be displayed on the screen

Download the mark sheet and take a print out of the same for reference

The results were released by the Board at 11:00 AM today, July 30, 2019. Candidates can also check the results on other alternatives websites such as the indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The original mark sheets can be collected from the official website of the Board.

