Gujarat Board Class 10 SSC Results 2019: Gujarat Board will announce the Class 10 or SSC exam results on May 21 through the official website - gseb.org. Steps to check the Gujarat Class 10th Results have been mentioned in the article given below.

Gujarat Board Class 10 SSC Results 2019: The Gujarat Board will be announcing the Class 10 or SSC examination results for the 2018-19 session through its official website – gseb.org soon. According to the latest updates, Board Class 10 results will be declared on May 21, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the examination this year can check the steps to download the results given here. The results can be accessed from examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

The Gujarat Board had on May 8 declared the GSEB 12th Science result 2019, GSEB HSC Result 2019 through its official website and the GUJCET Result 2019 was declared on May 9. However, the GSEB 12th Arts Result 2019 will be declared soon. This year, the Gujarat Board Class 10 SSC examinations were conducted by the Board from March 7 till March 19. More than 7 lakh students took the examination.

How to check Gujarat Board Class 10 SSC Results 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website – gseb.org

Step 2: Search for the link that reads, “GSEB SSC Result 2019” on the homepage, and click on it

Step 3: Candidates will be taken to a new window

Step 4: Enter the necessary details like roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the details and wait for the page to download

Step 6: The Gujarat 10th Result 2019 or Gujarat GSEB Class 10 Result 2019 and scorecard will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Step 7: Download Gujarat GSEB Class 10 Result 2019 and take a print out for future reference

