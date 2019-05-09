GSEB 12th Result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the GSEB 12th Science Result for 2018-2019 batch today i.e. Thursday, May 9. Students who appeared for the GSEB Class 12th Science examination are advised to check their GSEB HSC Result 2019 on the official website of GSEB i.e. gseb.org.

GSEB 12th Result 2019 @ gseb.org: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the GSEB HSC Science Result 2019 today i.e. Thursday, May 9. All the candidates who appeared for the Class 12th examination for science stream are advised to keep an eye on the official website of GSEB i.e. gseb.org. According to reports, the GSEB Class 12th Result 2019 for the general stream will be released by the Gujarat Board this month but the dates are yet to be announced by the GSEB. Over 6 lakh students who appeared for the examination conducted by the Gujarat Board for science and general streams were eagerly waiting for the GSEB Board Results 2019 to be announced by the GSEB Board today.

Steps to check and download the GSEB 12th Science Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board i.e. gseb.org.

Visit the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board i.e. gseb.org. Note: You have to stay calm if the official website of GSEB is crashed due to heavy traffic. The alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com will too release the GSEB HSC Science Result 2019 on its websites. Students can check and download their GSEB Results 2019 for Science stream from the other website.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads GS & HSEB HSC Science Result 2019.

Click to the link that reads GS & HSEB HSC Science Result 2019.

Enter your roll number, seat number and center number.

Submit your credentials.

Your GSEB HSC Science Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

This year, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) conducted GSEB 12th Science 2019 exams March 7 to March 16, 2019. The examinations were conducted by the GSEB Board in over 1500 centres in Gujarat.

Note: Students will have to visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet of their GSEB 12th Result 2019 in order to use them as proof during college admission.

