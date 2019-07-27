GSEB 12th Science Compartmental Result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will soon declare the 12th Science Compartmental Results 2019. Students who were unable to clear the examination held in March – April Examination and have appeared for the July 2019 Exam of GSEB 12th Science 2019 will receive their results today.

GSEB 12th Science Compartmental Result 2019: After declaring the result of class 12 science stream, commerce and humanities stream, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is likely to announce the 12th Science Compartmental Results 2019 today. As per the official notification, Gujarat 12th Science Results 2019 for July Compartmental Exam will be announced today i.e. on 27th July 2019 – Saturday. The official notification also states that the result will be not be published online on the website gseb.org, The results mark sheets or scorecards will be available to the students through their respective examination centers and schools.

GSEB conducts the 12th Science Compartmental Examination provides a second chance to the students who were unable to clear the examination held in March – April Examination and wants a second chance to improve their score without waiting for an entire year. Therefore, such students who have appeared for the July 2019 Exam of GSEB 12th Science 2019 will receive their results today.

Candidates must note that they will have to visit their respective schools or examination centers to collect the mark sheets and check their results in 2019. The GSEB 12th Science Marksheet will contain important details about the students as well as the results for the examination. The result will be published in the form of marks obtained by the students in their respective subjects.

GSEB has recently declared the result of class 12 science stream, general stream. The result of over 6 lakh students was available on the official website, gseb.org.The Gujarat Board will announce the result of HSC class 12 on May 25 at 8 am. The exams took place across 1,548 exam centers across the state.

