GSEB Class 10 Result @ gseb.org: Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is all set to declare the result of class 10th board exam on May 21 on 8 am at the official website gseb.org. Around 7.5 lakh who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website. There are other third party websites through which the results can be checked.

The class 10th board exam was conducted on March 7 to March 19 across various centres The GSEB officials also released a notification regarding the declaration of the result.

So far, the result of class 12th Science stream students and GUJCET 2019 result have been declared. However, the board is yet to announce the class 12th board results for Commerce and Arts stream students.

GSEB Class 10 Result 2019: Steps to download

Students who want to view their result can check it through the official website after following certain steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board i.e.gseb.org first.

Step 2: Click on the link of the SSC results on the homepage

Step 3: Enter required details. Click on submit

Step 4: After submitting the details, soon the results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same, and take a print out for future use.

In Gujarat Board Class 12th exam, the overall pass percentage was 71.90 per cent for regular students. However, earlier in the year 2018, a lower percentage was recorded.

In 2018, GSEB SSC result declared on May 28. In the year 2018, 67.50 per cent was recorded. While in the year 2017, 68.24 per cent was recorded.

Among girls, the pass percentage was better than boys, in the year 2018, the pass percentage for boys was 63.73 per cent. For girls, it was 72.69 per cent.

