Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 12 results @ gseb.org : Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is all set to announce GSHSEB Class 12 exam results 2019 today. The GSHSEB result will be declared for Class 12 science stream on the Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board’s official website @ gseb.org. According to the reports, the results will be announced today morning at 8 am. The GSHSEB Class 12 exams were held from March 7th to 16th 2019 and around 1.5 lakh students have appeared for the exam. The candidates can also find their result on alternative websites—examresults.net and indiaresults.com

According to the official data, last year, 72.99% students had qualified the Gujarat board Class 12 examination. Today, Class 12 result will be announced for the science stream only and Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is likely to declare the Class 12 result 2019 for Commerce and Arts stream by the last week of May 2019.

The students who appeared for the GSEB HSC Class 12 Exam 2019 and have been waiting for the result can check and download their result by simply following the steps mentioned below:

GSEB HSC Result 2019: Steps to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board @ gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, enter the 6 digit role number

Step 3: Hit the submit button for HSC Science result 2019

Step 4: Your GSEB HSC Result 2019 will appear on the screen now.

Step 5: Check, save and also take a print out of GSEB HSC Result for future reference.

Here are the LIVE updates of GSEB HSC Result 2019:

Science Stream – Semester System

Total Number of Students: 10,302

Students in Group A: 4091

Students in Group B: 6209Students in Group AB: 2

Science Stream – Year-wise System

Total Number of Students: 1,47,302

Students in Group A: 47,411

Students in Group B: 81,760

Students in Group AB: 31

Students from Ahmedabad City: 10341

Students from Ahmedabad Rural: 7420

Students in Group A: 47,411 Students in Group B: 81,760 Students in Group AB: 31 Students from Ahmedabad City: 10341 Students from Ahmedabad Rural: 7420

The GSEB Class 12 examinations were held between March 7 and 23, 2019, in which, more than 6 lakh students had appeared. Last year, the HSC examination was held between 12 and 28 March and the result was declared on 10 May for the science stream and on 31 May for other streams.

The reports say, a total of 6 lakh students had appeared for the GSEB Class 12 examination this year, which were conducted at more than 1,500 examination centres. Around 1.47 lakh students appeared from the science stream. The result for Arts and Commerce stream is expected to be announced by the last week of May.

Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board was expected to announce the GSEB Class 12 Result for Science stream at 8 AM, the Board declared the result early at around 7 AM. Candidates who have been waiting to check and download their result should visit gseb.orgexamresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board’s official website —gseb.org— has published the Class 12 result. The candidates only need to visit the official website and enter their roll number/registration number to check and download the Class 12 result for science stream. The GSHSEB Class 12 are also available on alternative websites—examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 12 result for the science stream has been announced at on the official website @ gseb.org. Candidates can check and download their result GSEB HSC Result 2019 by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Some websites have reported that the Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 12 result is announced before the time which was announced by the board. The candidates are advised to monitor the GSHSEB’s official website @ gseb.org for the more information.

According to the reports, the GSHSEB Class 12 results 2019 will be announced at 8 am today. The result will be published on the official website of the board @ gseb.org. The candidates can also find the GSHSEB Class 12 results 2019 on alternative websites—examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

GSEB conducts Class 10 as well as 12 exams in Gujarat. Every year, two main examinations are held – Secondary School Certificate or SSC) exam for class 10 and Higher Secondary (School) Certificate or HSC exam for class 12 students in the state.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App